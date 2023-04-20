Pension Reform: Visiting Hérault, Emmanuel Macron Maintains that he will “Not Resign”

SEE YOU IN FOUR YEARS: Emmanuel Macron made an unannounced visit to the small town of Pérols to further “explain” his pension reform

“We will have to wait until 2027.” This is Emmanuel Macron‘s response to the invective of a woman who launched “Macron resignation” on the sidelines of the President of the Republic’s trip to Hérault on Thursday. Back in the field after months of absence and while the challenge remains strong against his pension reform, the head of state sends opponents to his now enacted law back on the ropes.

Emmanuel Macron made an unannounced visit to the small town of Pérols to further “explain” the reform and take selfies with children. “I will not resign, I assure you, it will not happen,” said the tenant of the Elysée for another four years. “You don’t give a shit about what the people want to claim,” retorted the woman who expressed her disagreement.

The day before in Alsace, Emmanuel Macron had been violently booed and taken to task during his first walkabout in weeks. A return to the field was decided after the promulgation of its reform bringing the legal retirement age to 64 years.