Pension Reform: It is the “Pan that Will Prevent Him from Finishing his Five-Year Term”, Launches Binet on Macron

REACTION: Sophie Binet reacted to the statements of the Head of State, who had assured that “it is not saucepans that will make France move forward”

The pension reform continues to make noise nearly a week after its promulgation. The pots are out during the various trips of the President of the Republic on the ground this week to reconnect with the French.

“The pension reform is Emmanuel Macron ‘s pan . And if this reform is not withdrawn, Emmanuel Macron will have a hell of a saucepan, because this saucepan will prevent him from finishing his five-year term, ”said Sophie Binet , the new secretary general of the CGT, Thursday, travelling to Gardanne (Bouches-du-Rhone).

“A man locked in his Élysée Palace”

She was questioned about the statements of the Head of State on Wednesday, who had assured that “it is not pans that will make France move forward”, during a trip to Alsace , during which he was heckled by opponents to its pension reform. “We cannot govern a country against its people”, continued the new number 1 of the CGT, considering that the current situation was “an impasse between almost all of the population and a man locked in his palace of the Elysee”.

“When we are in a situation of impasse like this, the wise solution is simple and democratic, we come back to the people, we vote and we see if the citizens want this reform or not”, she continued, referring to a referendum. “Free the pans”, for his part reacted Jean-Luc Mélenchon .