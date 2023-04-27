Paris: Two people die after being hit by a metro train

ACCIDENT: The incident took place at Gaîté station, on line 13, in Paris last night

A man and a woman died overnight from Wednesday to Thursday after being hit by a metro train in Paris, we learned from firefighters and the RATP. The people were homeless.

Around 12:45 a.m. at the Gaîté metro station (14th arrondissement), “two people voluntarily descended on the tracks before being hit by the train returning to the station. A police investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy,” RATP told AFP.

Four “shocked witnesses” to the accident, which took place on line 13 of the Paris metro, were taken care of by the emergency services, according to the firefighters. “The driver, shocked, was taken care of by his management and the firefighters. His alcohol and narcotics tests were negative,” said the RATP, adding that a victim support unit had been “immediately triggered”.