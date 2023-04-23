Dale Meeks, an Emmerdale Actor, Passed Away at the Age of 47. His Family Describes his Final Hours as “heartbreaking.”

TELEVISION: Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks, 47, has passed away

Dale Meeks, who was best known for playing Simon Meredith on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale from 2003 to 2006, has passed away at the age of 47. His family has confirmed the news and expressed their grief over the actor’s final moments. The news of his death was also shared on social media.

One of Dale’s family members posted on social media, expressing their sorrow and loss. The family member referred to Dale as their “Brother in Law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for.” The family member also thanked everyone for their condolences and the memories shared. The support that Dale’s friends have shown during these tough times has been greatly appreciated.

Dale Meeks began his acting journey in the 1990s with a role in the British children’s television programme, Byker Grove. In his latest TV appearance, Dale was seen in an episode of The Hunt for Raoul Moat, which aired just last week.

In addition to his role in The Hunt for Raoul Moat, Dale appeared in several popular TV shows throughout his career. He landed a role in an episode of Casualty last year and also appeared in Heartbeat and The Bill, among other shows, over the years. Dale’s talent and dedication to his craft were evident in his performances, and he will be deeply missed by his fans and colleagues in the industry.

Superb article. Sadly watching tonight’s episode from this equally mysterious and sinister location. It’s fantastic to feel the love. Thanks gang. Keep it coming xxx pic.twitter.com/aRkcFdEpOs — Dale Meeks (@dalemeeks) April 17, 2023



Dale was active on Twitter just days ago when he reposted a Chronicle Live article about his role in The Hunt for Raoul Moat.>He tweeted in response: ‘Superb article. Sadly watching tonight’s episode from this equally mysterious and sinister location. It’s fantastic to feel the love. Thanks gang. Keep it coming.’

We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing. He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, the the arch nemesis of the Byker ‘Grovers’! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad 🙏https://t.co/2NIG6AtI2i — antanddec (@antanddec) April 23, 2023

In the wake of Dale Meeks’ passing, there has been an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and celebrities alike.

Television presenters Ant and Dec took to Twitter on Sunday evening to express their sadness, writing: “We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing. He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, the arch nemesis of the Byker ‘Grovers’! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well, bonny lad.”

Other social media users also expressed their condolences, with messages such as “Rest in Peace Dale Meeks. A huge shock xxx” and “Sad news.” The love and support shown for Dale during this difficult time are a testament to the impact he had on those who knew and admired him.