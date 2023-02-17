Turkey earthquakes: Survivor found after 278 hours under rubble

MIRACLE: Three other survivors were rescued in the same town earlier today, 278 hours after the Earthquakes

A man was discovered in the ruins on Friday 278 hours after the earthquakes that ravaged southern Turkey on the 6th of February, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter. The survivor, Hakan Yasinoglu, aged 45 according to the private channel NTV, was found on the twelfth day of the disaster, in the ruins of the province of Hatay located near the Syrian border, which notably houses the city of Antakya completely devastated.

The survivor was pulled from a mountain of debris, according to a video shared by (opposition) Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who dispatched rescue teams from the municipality to the stricken areas. The last three survivors discovered were also found in the centre of Antakya: two men aged 33 and 26 were saved “261 hours” after the earthquake and a 14-year-old boy just before them, announced on Friday Fahrettin Koca morning.

The latest official toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 at 2 a.m. exceeds 41,000 dead. The chances of survival now appear to be lower around the earthquake’s epicenter further north, in mountainous regions like Kahramanmaras, and even snowy regions of Elbistan and Adiyaman, where the thermometer dropped to -15°C at night.