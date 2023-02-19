Poll: With 32% of French People Satisfied, Macron’s Popularity at its Lowest for Three Years

BAROMETER At 29% favourable opinions, Elisabeth Borne recorded her lowest level since joining Matignon last May.

While France is animated by the conflict over the pension reform, the popularity rating of the executive continues to crumble. That of Emmanuel Macron thus sank by two points in February to reach its lowest level in three years, with 32% of French people satisfied with his action, according to an Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche .

Yet carefully posted at a distance from the debates on the pensions he initiated, the head of state is suffering the plaster of a political and social climate that is more hostile to his government and his majority. It has thus fallen by a total of six points since the start of the school year in September and the launch of its pension project, thus returning to its pre-Covid-19 crisis low water level .

Macron in decline among his voters

According to this monthly barometer, Emmanuel Macron is regressing in particular with LR sympathizers (-12 points) and even with his own first-round voters (- 4 points).

His Prime Minister is not better off: Elisabeth Borne sees her popularity drop by 3 points, to 29% of favourable opinions, her lowest level since taking office at Matignon last May.