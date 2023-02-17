Galeries Lafayette: The businessman Michel Ohayon will place his stores in receivership

RETAIL: With the liquidation of Camaieu and the placement in receivership of the Go Sport group, Galeries Lafayette, the commercial empire of Michel Ohayon pitches

Bordeaux businessman Michel Ohayon will place the 26 Galeries Lafayette stores he controls in France in receivership “to protect them from any attack”, he announced in an interview with the Sud Ouest newspaper published on Friday evening.

“Their situation is healthy,” added the entrepreneur whose business empire is in turmoil, with the liquidation of the Camaieu brand and the placement in receivership of the Go Sport group.

Self-defence

On Tuesday, walkouts were observed by employees among the twenty or so Galeries Lafayette department stores, which employ around 750 people. This week, the Bordeaux Commercial Court has already placed in receivership, at its request, the main holding company of Michel Ohayon, Financière immobilière bordelaise (FIB), a company with which he has built a vast commercial and hotel empire currently in difficulty. .

Coming out of silence for the first time since the start of the crisis, which earned him numerous criticisms, Michel Ohayon took up his own defence in the columns of the newspaper. “Since the failure (of his recovery of Camaieu in 2018, editor’s note), I have heard everything about me but no, I am not a jackal of the commercial courts! “, declares the businessman, claiming to have injected “2.5 times more” money into the company than promised, and “tried everything to save jobs” – more than 2,000 employees remained on the floor finally.

Pessimistic about Go Sport

The placement in receivership of the FIB must make it possible “to continue the activity” and “to prepare the best conditions for the reimbursement of creditors and companies”, continued Ohayon, whose strategy aims to “reduce the scope of the company”, by selling assets, to allow “a very strong deleveraging”. “FIB is solid, we have assets that are among the most beautiful in France,” he said.

Asked about the future of Go Sport, Michel Ohayon, on the other hand, was pessimistic about the outcome of the receivership proceedings opened by the Grenoble commercial court, believing that the brand would be “sold before”.

“While the company was going to make its first profits in seventeen years in 2023, the employees did not trust the managers and asked that the company be placed under court protection”, lamented the man of business for whom this “will cause social damage and lead to the same Gap movement when a backup would have been enough. »