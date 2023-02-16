Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death Toll Exceeds 41,000

General News
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death toll exceeds 41,000
spanner44Leave a Comment on Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death Toll Exceeds 41,000

CATASTROPHE: Hopes of finding survivors from the earthquake fade as the hours pass

The days pass and the number of deceased people increases, unfortunately. The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on the 6th of February has exceeded 41,000, official and medical sources announced on Thursday.

While the chances of finding survivors are dwindling, the total is now 41,732 people who have lost their lives: 38,044 in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria.

Turkish rescuers pulled a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her twenties out of the rubble on Thursday, nearly eleven days after the quake that devastated the border area between the two countries. But Turkey has suspended rescue operations in some areas and the government of Syria, a country torn by war for 12 years, has done the same in areas it controls.

In Turkey, the toll of the earthquake makes it the deadliest natural disaster in the country’s post-Ottoman history.

Related Posts

Rudy Giuliani is one of Donald Trump personal lawyers.

US Presidential Election: Will Donald Trump Continue to Pursue Justice for a Long Time?

Jason Plant
Olivier Véran wants to continue with the AstraZeneca as soon as possible

Coronavirus: Olivier Véran Hopes to Resume Vaccination with AstraZeneca and Wants to Reassure Those Vaccinated

spanner44
The home of Yellow Vests Eric Drouet was vandilised

Seine et Marne: The Home and Car of Eric Drouet of the Yellow Vests Vandalised During the Night

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

  Subscribe  
Notify of