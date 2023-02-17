Bordeaux: The main company of investor Michel Ohayon also in receivership

BUSINESS: After Camaïeu and Go Sport, Financière immobilière bordelaise (FIB), through which the Bordeaux entrepreneur built his group, was declared insolvent on February 7 at the request of its owner.

After Camaïeu and Go Sport, the main company of businessman Michel Ohayon has been placed in receivership, we learned on Friday from the Bordeaux commercial court, confirming information from the newspaper Liberation . The Financière immobilière bordelaise (FIB), through which the entrepreneur built his group, was declared insolvent on February 7 at the request of its owner. A receiver and a receiver have been appointed for a six-month observation period.

At the beginning of February, three other holding companies of the Bordeaux businessman had been placed in receivership for the non-repayment of more than 200 million euros in loans claimed by the Bank of China. The investor’s main lender received “no repayment”, after the maturity, of three loans – of 56, 70 and 75 million euros – granted between February 2014 and January 2017 to these three companies, according to the judgments consulted. by AFP.

The activity of the Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux would not be threatened

These three holding companies linked to the FIB of Michel Ohayon had enabled the financing of the operation or the acquisition of three luxury hotels: the Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux, the Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palace in Versailles and the Sheraton in Roissy, located in terminal 2 from Charles de Gaulle airport. These adjustments do not concern the hotel operating companies and therefore do not threaten their activity to date, said a spokesperson for the Grand Hotel de Bordeaux.

A businessman specializing in real estate, Michel Ohayon from Bordeaux has bought several retail brands in recent years, via the company Hermione People and Brands (HPB), the distribution branch of the FIB: Galeries Lafayette stores in the regions, Camaieu and Gap France (clothing), Go Sport (sporting goods), La Grande Récré (toys), and Café Legal.

Camaieu was liquidated in September and Go Sport has just been placed in receivership, while the elected staff of Galeries Lafayette and Gap, worried about the financial situation of their parent company, have exercised their right to alert.