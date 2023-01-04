Vendée: An Impressive Snake Discovered in a Dune

SNAKE: The American reptile found in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez was 1.20 m long

Funny surprise, probably scary, for a couple, strolling on the seaside in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, near Saint-Jean-de-Monts, in Vendée, on Monday: a long orange-coloured snake similar to an exotic species strolled on the sand of the dune. Was he dangerous? The firefighters were logically alerted. They managed to capture the reptile safe and sound which, once measured, still showed 1.20 m in length, reports Ouest-France.

It was a “corn snake” from the United States, quite common in vivariums. This type of reptile may impress but it is harmless to humans.

Its presence had already been reported on the site for several weeks, indicating on social networks the former mayor of the town, Laurent Boudelier, believed that the snake had “probably been released by its unscrupulous owner”.

