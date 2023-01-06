Risk of Listeria: Smoked Salmon Recalled by Casino Everywhere in France

Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Risk of Listeria: Smoked Salmon Recalled by Casino Everywhere in France

FOOD: The recall of the salmon sold by Casino runs until the 20th January

Be careful if you recently bought smoked salmon at CasinoAs the holiday season is just over, the retail chain is recalling a potential listeria -contaminated batch reports Capital.

The products concerned are trays of smoked salmon raised in Norway and sold under the Casino private label. The trays of 16 to 18 slices (650 g) were marketed between December 17, 2022 and January 5, 2023, specifies the sheet available on the Rappel Conso site.

Possible refund

The batch subject to a recall bears the number 72347090 and its expiry date (DLC) is fixed at 10/01/2023 or 13/01/2023. Affected customers can destroy the product or return it to the store and obtain a refund until January 20, when the recall procedure ends. The Casino consumer service can be reached on 0800 133 016.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, children, the elderly or people with immunodeficiency. The incubation period can reach 8 weeks and the infection is characterized by fever and headache.

