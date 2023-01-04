Rising Prices: Inflation Slowed to 5.9% YoY in December

PURCHASING POWER: Over one year, inflation continued to be driven by the rise in energy prices, which jumped by 15.1%, and that of food products, up very sharply by 12.1%

In France, the rise in inflation slowed in December to 5.9% over one year, against 6.2% in November, according to the provisional estimate communicated by INSEE on Wednesday.

A temporary drop? Possible. The National Institute of Statistics warned last month that the consumer price index (CPI) should peak at 7% in early 2023, before declining more sustainably from March.

Over one month, prices fell by 0.1% in December compared to November

Over one year, inflation continued to be driven by the rise in energy prices, which jumped by 15.1%, and that of food products, up very sharply by 12.1%, while the rise in prices of manufactured products remain limited to 4.6%, and that of services is even more contained, at 2.9%.

Over one month, prices fell by 0.1% in December compared to November, against an increase of 0.3% the previous month, due to the drop in energy prices at the end of the year.

The rebound in inflation anticipated by INSEE for the start of the year is linked in particular to the 15% rise in regulated energy prices scheduled for early 2023, those of gas to be raised in January and those of electricity in February.

Finally, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which serves as a benchmark at European level, slowed more sharply than the CPI in December, with the year-on-year rise falling to 6.7%, from 7 .1% in November.