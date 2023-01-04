Fuel: Compensation of 100 Euros may be Requested from 16th January

BOOST: The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, announced in early December the replacement of the rebate on fuel by an indemnity of 100 euros reserved for the 10 million most modest workers.

From the 16th of January, beneficiaries of the new fuel allowance of 100 euros, replacing the general rebate which ended on the 31st of December, will be able to apply for it on the tax site , according to a decree published on Wednesday.

For the record, Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, announced at the beginning of December the replacement of the rebate on fuel by an indemnity of 100 euros reserved for the 10 million most modest workers, via aid paid in one go for 2023.

The claim must be “made between January 16th and February 28”

This Wednesday, a decree published in the Official Journal confirms “the creation of a fuel allowance for workers using a vehicle for professional purposes […] intended to limit the effects of rising fuel costs for households using a vehicle for professional purposes”.

The text specifies that the claim for compensation may be “formulated between the 16th January 2023 and the 28th February 2023, by dematerialized means, using a form made specifically available to claimants on the impots.gouv website. Fr “.

t will be “paid by the General Directorate of Public Finance, after processing the requests, into the bank account communicated to the tax authorities for income tax by the tax household to which the eligible applicant belongs”.

This aid applies to any type of vehicle, including motorbikes. It represents an envelope of around 1 billion euros, said the Prime Minister.

The general rebate on fuel taxation, which expired at the end of December, has already cost the State some 8 billion euros, or “the equivalent of the budget of the Ministry of Justice”, specified the Minister of Public Accounts, Gabriel Attal.