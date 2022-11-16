Ligue 1: Referee Johan Hamel Died of a Stroke at the Age of 42

FOOTBALL: Johan Hamel, Ligue 1 referee, died Tuesday evening at the age of 42. He suffered a stroke

On Sunday, he was still officiating on video during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre (5-0). Johan Hamel died at the age of 42 on Tuesday evening. According to the National Union of Football Referees (Unaf) , the Drôme native, based in Hérault, died of a stroke after training.

Johan Hamel had led 136 Ligue 1 games in his career since the first, a Marseille – Lille (1-2), on March 6, 2011. But it was since the 2015-2016 season that he had become a recurring whistle of the elite. He had also refereed 85 Ligue 2 matches.

On November 6, he was still the main referee for the L1 match between Lille and Rennes (1-1). Several players in the world of football, including clubs, paid tribute to him on Wednesday.

