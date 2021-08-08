New Blunder from Biden: “more than 350 Million Americans Vaccinated” … in a Country of 331 Million Inhabitants

The United States President, Joe Biden, makes mistake during press conference
Jason Plant

UNITED STATES: Joe Biden once again amused Internet users by talking about the Covid-19 vaccination campaign during a press briefing at the White House on Friday

The US President, Joe Biden offered himself one more slip, declaring that “more than 350 million Americans” had been vaccinated against Covid-19. However, the population of the United States does not exceed 332 million.

Joe Biden once again amused Internet users by talking about the Covid-19 vaccination campaign during a press briefing at the White House on Friday. He repeatedly claimed that more than 350 million Americans had been vaccinated. The United States Census Bureau  estimates  the nation’s population to be 331.4 million.


Repeating that wrong number, Mr Biden even checked his notes saying, ‘Well, what’s the number? I’ll remember… 350 million Americans have already been vaccinated. They are fine”.

He meant “administered doses”

In the press release of this intervention published on the White House site,  it was added  in brackets that it was in fact the doses administered to Americans.

Indeed, the  latest data  from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that just under 349 million doses have been administered in total. Two of the three vaccines authorised for use in the United States require the injection of two doses. They have been administered to approximately 193 million people. More than 70% of adults have received at least one injection of the vaccine.

