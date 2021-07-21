Véran Pushes for the Vaccination of Pregnant Women, contradicting the WHO

General News
Véran pushes for the vaccination of pregnant women, contradicting the WHO
spanner44Leave a Comment on Véran Pushes for the Vaccination of Pregnant Women, contradicting the WHO

VACCINATIONS: Although the WHO mentions the lack of data on the safety of mRNA vaccines administered to pregnant women, Olivier Véran excludes pregnancy, even in the first trimester, from the list of contraindications to vaccination against Covid-19

Although the WHO mentions the lack of data on the safety of mRNA vaccines administered to pregnant women, Olivier Véran excludes pregnancy, even in the first trimester, from the list of contraindications to vaccination against Covid-19, which “Will act as law”.

Except for medical contraindications which would affect a few hundred French people, there is no obstacle to messenger RNA vaccines including pregnancy in the first trimester, Olivier Véran told the National Assembly on July 20. This while the WHO and several other institutions recommend it to pregnant women only with certain reservations.

“There are currently no data from clinical trials on the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine during pregnancy,” says the WHO  in its provisional recommendations  on the use of the two  mRNA vaccines (Pfizer  and Moderna), updated June 15, 2021.

Due to insufficient data from clinical trials on the impact of these drugs on pregnancy, vaccination is possible if the benefits outweigh the potential risks.

The institution also prescribes that pregnant women be informed about the risks of Covid-19 during pregnancy, as well as the lack of safety data on vaccines and their likely benefits.

The Haute Autorité de santé  shares the opinion of the WHO  regarding the benefits outweighing the risks. This concerns “pregnant women over 35 or those with other comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes or cardiovascular diseases, or pregnant women likely to be in contact with infected people due to their professional activity. “.

In addition, the start of vaccination is desirable from the 10th to the 20th week of amenorrhea (absence of periods), “that is to say after the end of organogenesis and sufficiently early for the pregnant woman to be. protected in the third quarter ”,  indicates the CRAT  (Reference Center on Teratogenic Agents), a public structure funded by the AP-HP and ANSM.

Some doctors still take precautions. Although Professor Alain Fischer denies the risk of being vaccinated from the start of pregnancy, the Saint-Cloud hospital (Hauts-de-Seine) recommends this measure from the fourth month, in accordance with the prescriptions of the General Directorate of Health (DGS) told 20 Minutes Joëlle Belaish Allart, head of the gyneco-obstetrics service.

The contraindications cited by Véran

Referring to the National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM), the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council and the Scientific Council, the Minister of Health announced that contraindications to mRNA vaccines include PIMS syndrome, or pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, an “extremely rare” complication that can affect some children and adolescents after Covid-19.

Then, they are “reactions type myocarditis, pericarditis and severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization and following a first injection of mRNA vaccine” and allergies to one of the components of the vaccine, PEG2000, or polyethylene glycol. According to the Minister of Health, these only concern about ten people in France.

Finally, neither pregnancy, “nor a history of allergy to an antibiotic or a bee sting” can stand in the way, concludes the minister.

This list of contraindications will act as law, he thundered.

Related Posts

According to the European Union, the elderly could remain confined until the end of 2020.

Coronavirus Covid-19: Will the Elderly be Confined in Europe until the End of 2020?

spanner44
Prime Minister Jean Castex, in Bordeaux on February 19, 2021.

Coronavirus: Jean Castex Could Announce New Restrictions this Thursday at 6 pm

spanner44
He tears the head of a cockerel alive with his teeth

He Tears the Head Off a Live Cockerel with his Teeth, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation will Lodge a Complaint

spanner44

Leave a Reply

  Subscribe  
Notify of