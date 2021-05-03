SNCF: Five Million Train Tickets Under 39 Euros On Sale Today

Until the 19th May 2021, SNCF is selling five million TGV Inoui, Ouigo, Intercités tickets at 39 euros for the summer holidays.

This is called a good plan. SNCF is selling five million train tickets at a maximum of 39 euros for the summer holidays.

TGV Inoui, Ouigo, Intercités… These tickets are on sale from today, Monday 3rd May 2021, and until the 19th May, “to leave now and until August 29th,” says the company.

For children under 12, these tickets will be priced at 8 euros and will go on sale from May 4th to 15th.

Exchangeable and refundable tickets

On this first day of deconfinement, summer vacation has never been so close. However, the health crisis linked to Covid-19 is not over and health measures must continue to avoid an epidemic rebound, as Emmanuel Macron recalled.

In this uncertain context, SNCF announces that all TGV Inoui, Ouigo, Iintercités tickets are exchangeable and refundable free of charge for trips from May 10 to August 29, 2021 inclusive.

“All tickets are exchangeable and refundable free of charge up to 3 days before the departure date. This concerns TGV INOUI, OUIGO, INTERCITÉS and international TGVs For journeys in France between France and Switzerland, TGV Lyria tickets can be exchanged free of charge until the train leaves.” SNCF

How to book?

In order to obtain the precious ticket at a reduced price, there are several possibilities:

on the OUI.sncf and OUIGO.com sites and applications,

in stations,

in shops and in SNCF approved agencies

If for the moment, summer bookings are lower than last year, as the company notes, we should not delay in booking. Asked about France Info , Christophe Fanichet, the CEO of SNCF Voyageurs observed:

“Today in the summer, it is still low compared to what we experienced last year, simply because the French have rather become accustomed to booking at the last moment (…) But we are observing a very strong desire to leave.” Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs

So don’t delay too long in planning your summer vacation.