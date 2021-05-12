Health Pass: Agreement Reached for the Adoption of the Bill in the Assembly

The deputies finally approved the creation of the health pass, after initially rejecting it because of a disagreement on the exit from the state of health emergency.

The government suffered Tuesday 11th May 2021 a setback in the Assembly on the creation of the “health pass”, finally adopted painfully.

The executive had to request a second night deliberation on the bill for the gradual exit from the state of health emergency. Article 1 of the text was rejected at the end of the day by the Assembly, including by elected MoDem members, members of the majority but very critical of the “vagueness” of the bill.

The incriminated article, which concerns the exit from the state of health emergency, was therefore modified and validated at the very end of the evening. The transition period during which restrictions on freedoms will still be in the hands of the government was shortened, from June 2 to the end of September, rather than at the end of October, a pledge sent to the MoDem.

The health pass, proof of vaccination or negative Covid test necessary to access large gatherings, has not been altered.

“We are reaching the goal”

“If it is necessary to find balancing grounds in order for this text to pass and for us to find freedoms in our country, we will make these concessions”, commented earlier the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, travelling in a vaccination centre in Montrouge near Paris, where he took part “as a doctor” in pre-vaccination consultations.

This parliamentary quack comes at a time when Matignon displays his optimism and delivers the modalities of a return to a more normal life, sector by sector.

“Obviously, this exit will be done in a gradual, cautious and accompanied way. But the trend is clear, we are reaching the goal and this is good news, “Jean Castex told Le Parisien, while some of the health experts still fear an epidemic rebound.

Decrease in positive cases

With an average of 17,000 positive SARS-CoV-2 cases per day over the past week, France is still far from the threshold of 5,000 that the executive had set to get out of the second confinement in December.

In its latest opinion, the scientific council, supposed to guide the government’s choices, warns that “the coming months will be very uncertain” if the incidence rate remains high, by placing the right cursor under the bar of 10,000 new cases per day.

The braking of the epidemic for four weeks has made it possible to reduce the influx of patients and the number of deaths of Covid-19 patients in hospital, even if it still stood at 236 in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, a total of nearly 107,000 deaths since the start of the epidemic. The decline continued in the intensive care units, with 4,743 patients, against 4,870 the day before.

A week and a day away from the first drinks on the terrace and the return to the cinema or the museum, Matignon has delivered a detailed manual for reopening, from zoos to casinos, including small tourist trains and bowling alleys.