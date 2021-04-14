New Start for the Skoda Kodiaq

AUTO: Already showing 5 years on the clock, Skoda’s large SUV receives a new front end, a technical update and a new sporty RS version.

Externally, the differences brought by the facelift of the Kodiaq are subtle: the headlights are different, as are the grille and the front and rear shields. The interior is also evolving with new finishes, a redesigned light atmosphere, and the appearance of the virtual Cockpit with its 10.5-inch screen.

As for the engines, the Skoda Kodiaq is available with the 1.5 TSI of 150 hp, the 2.0 TSI of 190 hp and the 2.0 TDI of 150 or 200 hp. The sporty RS version receives a new 2.0 TSI engine with 245 hp. The redesigned SUV will be available for sale from next July.