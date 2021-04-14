Here is the First Tunisian SUV!

AUTO: Marketed by the manufacturer Wallys from € 11,000, the Iris is an SUV intended to power Tunisia, which is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis.

While vehicles imported into Tunisia are hit with very heavy taxes, the local manufacturer Wallys has just presented an affordable SUV whose price varies from 11,000 to 20,000 € in its best-equipped version.

Equipped with a naturally aspirated Peugeot 1.2 engine of 82 hp, the Iris has a fibreglass body. Nothing is missing from its catalogue of options, which includes the leather interior, reversing radars or an infotainment system. Weighing just 940 kg, the Wallys Iris is capable of reaching 158 km/h. Its marketing is only planned in Tunisia.