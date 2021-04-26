Coronavirus in the Marne: 140 patients who came to be vaccinated were mistakenly injected with physiological serum

VACCINE: “This injection is without consequence for health”, declared the hospital centre of Reims

One hundred and forty patients, who came to be vaccinated against coronavirus Covid-19 this Tuesday in a vaccination centre in Epernay ( Marne ), received by mistake an injection of a physiological serum instead of a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“On Tuesday afternoon, 140 people received an injection composed only of physiological serum. This injection is of no consequence for health, however, their vaccination course remains incomplete, ”said the Reims hospital centre in a press release.

Strengthen security procedures

This Wednesday morning, “immediately after the discovery of the incident (…) an analysis of the causes which led to this error was carried out”. “A health framework has been commissioned to strengthen the pre-existing security procedures”, assures the CHU, without further details on the nature of this error.

The 140 patients concerned, who therefore did not receive their dose of vaccine, were contacted on Thursday by the staff of the vaccination centre, “to inform them and offer them a new appointment on Friday 23 or Wednesday 28 April”, indicates the CHU. Those who wished were able to “talk to a doctor to answer their questions”. “Physiological serum is a saltwater solution used in various medical treatments such as cleaning wounds, eyes or even as a diluent during injections and does not present any consequences for health”, also reassures the hospital.