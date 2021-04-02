AstraZeneca: Three New Cases of Thrombosis and Two Deaths Reported in France

PANDEMIC: The ANSM, which recalls the benefit of the AstraZeneca vaccine, provides a list of symptoms to watch out for after vaccination

Three new cases of atypical thrombosis associated with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, with two additional deaths, occurred in France between March 19th and 25th, according to the Medicines Agency (ANSM).

Since the start of the vaccination, there are “twelve cases, including four deaths in total” of these rare thromboses that have occurred in France, said the ANSM on Friday. These are “thromboses of the large veins atypical by their location (mostly cerebral, but also digestive), which may be associated with thrombocytopenia (blood platelet deficiency) or coagulation disorders”.

Symptoms to watch out for

The health agency, which had reported this risk a week ago, “confirms again the very rare occurrence of this thrombotic risk” in people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. But she also recalls that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirms the positive benefit/risk balance of vaccination with AstraZeneca in the prevention of coronavirus Covid-19.

These cases occurred within a median of nine days after vaccination, mainly in women, with no specific common history identified (nine people under 55, three patients over 55).

The ANSM recommends that people who have received this vaccine to consult a doctor immediately, in the event of symptoms that persist beyond three days, such as “shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling of the legs, abdominal pain, headaches. severe headache, blurred vision, or bruising far from the injection site ”.

A group of experts has been assembled by the European Agency to assess the mechanism of action, any underlying risk factors and any additional data to explain such cases. Their observations will be discussed during the European pharmacovigilance committee from Tuesday.