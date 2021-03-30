Weather in Charente: Sunny and up to 23 Degrees

The weather in Charente will be sunny and warm
WEATHER FORECAST: The sky is blue and a warm sunny day is forecast for the weather in Charente this Tuesday

The sky is blue the sun is already shining at 8am and the temperatures are mild with 10 degrees in Angouleme. 

Meteo France is forecasting that the weather in Charente will feel almost like a summer day on Tuesday 30th March, with a sun that continues to fill the sky over Charente.

Temperatures are rising since it will be 23 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac. 

A south-easterly wind will bring a light breeze.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

