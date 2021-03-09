Weather in Charente: Bright Sunshine but Feeling Fresh

The weather in Charente will have bright sunshine but feel fresh
WEATHER: The weather in Charente will have plenty of bright sunshine this Tuesday, but the temperatures will feel fresh

It froze last night and it is cold this Tuesday morning with –2 degrees in Angouleme at 8 am. The latest forecast from Meteo France for the weather in Charente is for a bright day with plenty of sunshine although it will feel fresh.

The sky is clear and the sun is shining. This situation will last all day on Tuesday with a fresh feel in the the air and temperatures that will not exceed 10 degrees in Cognac and 9 degrees in Angouleme.

A north wind continues to blow weakly.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

