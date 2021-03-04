Weather in Bordeaux: Weather Improving

WEATHER FORECAST: Today in Bordeaux, the wind will gradually move away the greyness in the skies. Temperatures will be 11 ° C in the morning and 17 ° C in the afternoon …

The weather in Bordeaux will slowly improve during the day and give way to clearings. In the morning, a moderate breeze from the southeast will be felt by the inhabitants. Temperatures will rise during the afternoon by several degrees. We are announcing an improvement for this evening. During the night from Thursday to Friday, the sky will be crystal clear.

Tomorrow, the sun will gradually replace the clouds in Bordeaux. Temperatures will drop a few degrees. A north-easterly wind will significantly cool the atmosphere. The weather should improve during the evening.

For the rest, the weather will not change. Temperatures in the 3 ° C will accompany a sunny sky.