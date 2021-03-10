Vaccination in Austria: A Batch of AstraZeneca Discarded as a Precaution after the Death of a Nurse

VACCINES: European Medicines Agency investigation found no link between causes of death and the AstraZeneca vaccination

The European Medicines Agency announced on Wednesday that a preliminary investigation had established no link between AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 and the death of an Austrian nurse who had been injected with it. In the wake of this death, the Austrian health authorities had stopped administering the affected batch of AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19

“There is, at present, no indication that the vaccination had these consequences, which are not among the listed side effects of this vaccine,” said the Agency, also referring to another nurse who had to be hospitalized for pulmonary embolism after her vaccination. The 49-year-old victim, who had received a dose of the offending batch at the Zwettl regional hospital (Lower Austria), died a few days later as a result of “serious bleeding disorders”, said the Federal Office for Health Care Safety (BASG) in a statement released Sunday evening.

A cause of death which “is not one of the known side effects”

One of her colleagues, aged 35, vaccinated with the same batch, “developed pulmonary embolism” but is currently “on the mend”. According to press reports, however, she suffered from medical history. “For safety reasons”, it was decided “not to distribute the remaining stocks of the batch”, specifies the BASG which says “actively carry out all the necessary investigations to definitively exclude any link”.

The Office notes that the cause of death “is not one of the known side effects” of the AstraZeneca vaccine, “based on known clinical data” and information collected internationally from people vaccinated. The result of the autopsy, carried out by the Vienna AKH hospital, should only be available in the coming weeks.

For its part, the regional prosecutor’s office will not take legal action against the hospital, according to a spokesperson, no anomalies having been noted in the delivery, storage or administration of vaccines. . Since the start of vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus, cases of people who died after receiving an injection shortly before an injection have been reported in some countries. Examined closely, these deaths – very few – are not yet attributed to the vaccine.