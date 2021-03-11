Twitter Launches Spaces, Audio Lounges Open to All to Compete with Clubhouse

Twitter launches Spaces to compete with clubhouse
SOCIAL NETWORKS: By April, all Twitter users will be able to create voice rooms called spaces and join others on the social network.

Twitter has just updated its application on iOSAnd by consulting the new features of this new version, users were able to discover Spaces, reports The Verge  relayed by  01net .

This new service will allow users to create live audio chat rooms. A feature directly intended to compete with Clubhouse, a new social network based on audio exchanges, but which is only accessible by co-option. Launched in April 2020, the application is on the rise and makes people jealous.

All listeners for the moment

Not everyone can create their voice channel on Twitter yet. Only a few selected users have access to this new functionality. The social network surely intends to further refine the service before its generalization. Spaces should be available on all devices in April, according to the confidences of a spokesperson for Twitter at The Verge.

In the meantime, Internet users can join the audio rooms created by the few elected officials and ask to speak there. This new feature could help Twitter win its battle against Clubhouse. Because cooptation is necessary to integrate this new social network, the little blue bird will offer the same rights to everyone.

