Streaming Platforms: Subscribers Spend 15 Euros Per Month

SVOD: The French subscribers to video streaming platforms spend 15 euros per month on it, a budget that remains stable in the face of the multiplication of offers

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Salto, Disney +, MyCanal, Apple TV +, at a time when streamers are multiplying, what budget do the French spend on video streaming platforms? According to a report from the Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA) and the High Authority for the Dissemination of Works and the Protection of Rights on the Internet (Hadopi) published on Tuesday, French subscribers to video streaming platforms spend 15 euros per month on it. . A budget that remains stable in the face of the multiplication of offers or variations in subscription prices.

Nearly one in two Internet users has subscribed to an SVOD service

Since the arrival in France of Netflix in 2014, the consumption of these platforms has followed “an upward trend”, accelerated by containments and curfews linked to the crisis. There are now 8.3 million daily users of “video on demand” services in France, compared to only 4.5 million in 2019

In spring 2020, 46% of French internet users had access to at least one legal offer within their home (compared to 36% in 2019), i.e. more than 22 million French people.

Another proof of their success, the turnover of SVOD platforms has multiplied by 10 since 2015 to reach 851 million euros in 2019, according to data from the National Cinema Center (CNC), and would exceed “1.2 billion euros in 2020 ”. A figure, however, “significantly lower” than that of pay television, of “2.9 billion euros in 2018”.

A “constant” budget despite the multiplication of platforms

The number of services available increased from 63 in 2017 to 78 in 2020, with the launch of Apple TV + in November 2019 and Disney + in April 2020.

The average monthly expenditure of subscribers to an SVOD service is just over 15 euros, with an average of 1.7 SVOD or pay-TV subscriptions

According to various scenarios of multiplication of offers or variation in prices tested for the report, subscribers to cinema and series offers appear to be “insensitive” to such changes, with subscriber share and spending varying “within low proportions ”.

The tendency to share accounts

Proof that the fiction consumer “adapts” to “keep his budget constant”, in particular thanks to the possibility of easily unsubscribing and the sharing of accounts. “This last phenomenon will deserve that we are interested in it properly, to distinguish between authorized and tolerated practices and those which must be contained”, underlined during a videoconference Monique Zerbib, the interim president of Hadopi.

Likewise, “illegal practices varying little according to the number of offers”, a reflection of “advanced satisfaction with regard to legal offers”, according to the report.

A more flexible budget for sports offers

Conversely, the impact would be stronger among subscribers to sports offers, with rising prices leading, for example, to a decrease in the number of subscribers but an increase in expenditure, the most passionate spectators being ready to put the price to follow the competitions.

“The conquest of the market will be done in a number of subscribers more than in the number of subscriptions per subscriber”, predicted Hervé Godechot, member of the college of the CSA.

A new regulatory authority in the works

The president of the CSA, Roch-Olivier Maistre, took advantage of this joint study to recall the “relevance of the merger between the CSA and Hadopi” within a new regulatory authority, Arcom, which must appear in a new audiovisual law expected “in the Council of Ministers in April” and “perhaps” in “Parliament in May”.

He also indicated that the CSA would deliver its opinion “very soon” on the draft decree specifying the funding obligations for French creation which will soon be submitted to international platforms.