Madrid, the capital that has decided to live with the coronavirus

In Madrid, the council has decided to try and live with the coronavirus, opening bars, restaurants and museums

In Madrid, bars and restaurants are open until curfew at 11 p.m. Six people per table maximum, distance inside, a privilege despite everything, of which everyone is well aware. The Spanish capital has chosen not to close any business or even its cultural places.

At the Reina Sofia Museum, visits continue with gauges for each room. Where usually a crowd throngs in front of Guernica, it is now 30 minutes of tête-à-tête with Picasso.

The virus has not disappeared from the landscape, however. Difficult to find an unmasked face. Impossible to clump together in stores. Reception capacities are limited and temperature measurements are almost systematic. With 230 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the incidence rate in Madrid is two times lower than in Paris. For the people of Madrid, the explanation is simple: freedom does not mean the absence of responsibility. In a closed place, in the absence of being able to knock out the virus, everything is done to limit its transmission as much as possible.

“All these freedoms in the midst of a pandemic, the people of Madrid are not the only ones to benefit from them. You just have to listen to it. Many foreign tourists, and in particular French people who have come to offer themselves a few days of respite, ”reveals our correspondent, Sophie Chevallereau. Madrid is not, however, exempt from national restrictions. All Spaniards are prohibited from leaving their regions. The TGVs are almost empty and the restaurant for the Easter holidays next week.