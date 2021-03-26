Coronavirus: The Number of Patients in Intensive Care is Still Increasing

EPIDEMIC: The number of patients in intensive care has been rising steadily since the lowest recorded on January 7th. They were 4,766 Friday, against 4,709 the day before

The number of patients with coronavirus Covid-19 in intensive care continued to increase on Friday and is approaching a little closer to the peak of the second wave in the fall, according to data from Sante Publique France (SpF).

The number of patients in intensive care has been rising steadily since the lowest recorded on January 7 (2,573 patients). They were 4,766 Friday in sheaves, against 4,709 the day before.

476 intensive care admissions in 24 hours

The highest number of the second wave dates from November 16, with 4,903 patients treated in these services which welcome the most serious cases.

During the last twenty-four hours, 476 patients entered intensive care against 408 the day before, according to data from SpF. The total number of people hospitalized in France because of the coronavirus was 27,242 on Friday, with 2,048 new admissions in twenty-four hours. The disease has claimed 304 people in hospital since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in France to 93,709 since the start of the epidemic more than a year ago.

The milestone of 10 million injections passed in France, announces Véran

The Minister of Health also announced on his Twitter account that with more than 400,000 injections carried out this Friday, including 140,000 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, “France has passed the 10 million mark” of injections carried out since the start of the campaign (counting all people who received only one dose, and those who received a second injection).

Avec près de 400 000 injections (dont 140 000 Astra Zeneca) faites ce vendredi, la France passe la barre des 10 millions. Et 7,5 millions de Français vulnérables face au covid ont reçu au moins une 1ere dose.

Merci à tous pour votre mobilisation ! — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) March 26, 2021

“A race against time is underway”, announced Matignon in a press release, after a meeting between Prime Minister Jean Castex and the prefects and health officials of the 19 departments affected by the new restrictions.

The Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, has also announced that in these same territories, a single case of Covid-19 in a class would now result in its closure.