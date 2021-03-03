Coronavirus in Loire-Atlantique: New Massive Testing Operations in Blain and Plessé

Local News
Testing in Blain and Plessé for the coronavirus
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Coronavirus in Loire-Atlantique: New Massive Testing Operations in Blain and Plessé

EPIDEMIC: To counter the circulation of the coronavirus in the Loire-Atlantique, the authorities are organising massive testing operations in the sectors of Blain and Plessé. Another operation will take place next week in Guérande

Epidemiological data show a greater circulation of coronavirus Covid-19 in certain territories of Loire-Atlantique. This is the case of the Blain and Plessé sector. In these two neighbouring towns, located in the north of the department, the rapid progression of variants, deemed to be more contagious and more virulent, particularly worries the authorities. This is why two massive testing operations are being organized this Thursday and Friday.

In Blain, the screening will take place at Place Jollan de Clerville, from 9 am to 4 pm. In Plessé, the tests are carried out at the multipurpose room, rue Malagué, from 10 am to 4 pm. The entire population is invited to attend, including the youngest and the asymptomatic. Access is free, without an appointment.

“Quickly break the chains of contamination”

“The objective is to protect the inhabitants by quickly breaking the chains of
contamination”, explains the regional health agency (ARS). The results will be known within 24 hours. Positive people will then have to isolate themselves for a period of 10 days.

Another massive screening campaign will be organized in Guérande on March 8th and 9thThis sector is also the subject of more active circulation of the coronavirus.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin published by the ARS, the incidence rate of the Loire-Atlantique department amounts to 137 per 100,000 inhabitants against 220 on the national average.

Related Posts

The eight films of the Harry Potter saga will be screened at the Kinepolis cinema in Lomme, near Lille (Nord), on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd September 2018.

Lomme: The Eight Films of the Harry Potter Saga Screened over Two Days at Kinepolis

Jason Plant
The radar located at the Sesquières level on the device was unchained, but a paper still covers the flash. It is therefore out of order

Toulouse: Ring Road Radars in a Poor State, Which Ones Really Work?

Jason Plant
The sun is at the rendezvous, both Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Toulouse and in the rest of Occitanie.

Weather: A Hot and Sunny Weekend Planned in Toulouse and Occitanie

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

  Subscribe  
Notify of