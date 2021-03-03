Coronavirus in Loire-Atlantique: New Massive Testing Operations in Blain and Plessé

EPIDEMIC: To counter the circulation of the coronavirus in the Loire-Atlantique, the authorities are organising massive testing operations in the sectors of Blain and Plessé. Another operation will take place next week in Guérande

Epidemiological data show a greater circulation of coronavirus Covid-19 in certain territories of Loire-Atlantique. This is the case of the Blain and Plessé sector. In these two neighbouring towns, located in the north of the department, the rapid progression of variants, deemed to be more contagious and more virulent, particularly worries the authorities. This is why two massive testing operations are being organized this Thursday and Friday.

In Blain, the screening will take place at Place Jollan de Clerville, from 9 am to 4 pm. In Plessé, the tests are carried out at the multipurpose room, rue Malagué, from 10 am to 4 pm. The entire population is invited to attend, including the youngest and the asymptomatic. Access is free, without an appointment.

“Quickly break the chains of contamination”

“The objective is to protect the inhabitants by quickly breaking the chains of

contamination”, explains the regional health agency (ARS). The results will be known within 24 hours. Positive people will then have to isolate themselves for a period of 10 days.

Another massive screening campaign will be organized in Guérande on March 8th and 9th. This sector is also the subject of more active circulation of the coronavirus.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin published by the ARS, the incidence rate of the Loire-Atlantique department amounts to 137 per 100,000 inhabitants against 220 on the national average.