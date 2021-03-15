Coronavirus: Germany, Italy and Spain in Turn Suspend Vaccination with AstraZeneca

VACCINE: Like many European countries, Germany has suspended the coronavirus Covid-19 vaccination with AstraZeneca, suspected of producing dangerous side effects

Germany, Italy and Spain suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca against the coronavirus on Monday, as did France on the same day, i.e. the four largest European countries. AstraZeneca’s vaccine was one of four vaccines authorized for administration in France to fight the Covid-19 epidemic.

All four are doing so as a “precaution” after Denmark and Finland suspended the vaccine on Thursday11th March after “possible” side effects were reported, but with no proven links at this point. About ten European countries had already taken this decision.

AstraZeneca is reassuring

For the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which will have an “extraordinary meeting” on the subject on Thursday, the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks. The World Health Organization (WHO), which will meet its group of experts on Tuesday, considers that vaccination with AstraZeneca doses must continue.

The coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with the British University of Oxford is safe, its co-developer assured the BBC on Monday after concerns that led to the suspension of its use in several countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) also believes that there is “no reason not to use” this vaccine.