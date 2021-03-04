Coronavirus in Bordeaux: Alcohol Consumption prohibited in the City Centre to Limit Crowds

EPIDEMIC: The quays of Bordeaux are particularly targeted by this prefectural decree, but remain open to the public for the moment.

The quays yes but without a beer in hand. Alcohol consumption will be banned from Thursday on the Garonne quays in Bordeaux, but also in central Bordeaux and parks and gardens, the Gironde prefecture announced on Wednesday. Particularly crowded last weekend with crowds around the “beer taps”, the quays remain open, however, to allow Bordeaux residents to “breathe”, adds EELV Mayor Pierre Hurmic.

#COVID19 A compter du 4 mars 2021 |

❌🍺Interdiction de consommation d’alcool sur la voie publique dans le centre-ville de #Bordeaux ainsi que dans les parcs et jardins de la ville entre 11h et 18h. Le détail👉https://t.co/p00JRDBRgS pic.twitter.com/HmTbfLBOri — Préfète de la Nouvelle-Aquitaine et de la Gironde (@PrefAquitaine33) March 3, 2021

“Gatherings of people on the public highway have been observed in recent days especially on the quays of Bordeaux, near bars or restaurants offering the sale of alcohol to take away, explains the prefect of the Gironde Fabienne Buccio, in a press release. . These gatherings lead to behaviour contrary to respect for barrier gestures (social distancing, wearing of a mask, etc.), thus promoting the spread of the virus at a time when the health situation remains fragile. Indeed, the circulation of the virus and its mutations is accelerating in the town of Bordeaux, with an incidence rate of 171 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week of February (119.9 for the department of Gironde). ”

135 euros fine

Consequently, and after consultation with the town hall of Bordeaux and the regional health agency, the prefect of the Gironde issued a decree, prohibiting the consumption of alcohol on public roads in the city centre of Bordeaux as well as in public areas. city ​​parks and gardens between 11 am and 6 pm from Thursday until March 18th.

Failure to comply with this prohibition will result in a fine in the amount of 135 euros. “The national and municipal police forces will be mobilized to enforce this new measure and ensure compliance with the other health rules in force, in particular the ban on assembling more than 6 people on public roads” continues the Prefect.

The mayor of Bordeaux said for his part “appalled by the crowds around beer taps, without masks” last weekend, qualifying this behavior “of sanitary incivism”. Last Sunday, the Haute-Garonne prefecture decided to close certain places along the Garonne in Toulouse after noting breaches of measures “of physical distancing and wearing of a mask”.