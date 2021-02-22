Weather in Charente: Grey Skies with Rain

WEATHER: The sky is grey and rain is forecast for the day across the Charente, although it will be mild

The weather in Charente features a sky that is grey this morning although the temperatures are rather mild with 11 degrees at 8am in Angouleme.

This Monday, the weather will remain grey and rainy. Rains should start to become scarce this afternoon across the Charente department.

In terms of temperatures, it will reach a maximum of 14 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac. The wind which has been blowing hard this weekend will clearly calm down and blow weakly.

From tomorrow Tuesday, the sun should reappear until the weekend