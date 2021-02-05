Weather in Charente: Grey Skies and Intermittent Rain

The weather in Charente, will have Grey skies and rain today
WEATHER FORECAST: Grey skies and showers are forecast for the Weather in Charente for this Friday by Meteo France.

The sky is grey and it is mild this morning in Angouleme at 8am. This Friday, the forecast from Meteo France for the weather in Charente, is that the sky will remain very cloudy, with light and more or less intermittent rains. 

Temperatures are down slightly, compared to the last few days, as it will be 11 degrees in Cognac and Angouleme. The wind will blow weakly. 

The weekend promises to be disrupted although a little sunnier on Sunday.

Intermittent rain is forecast across the Charente department this afternoon
Intermittent rain is forecast across the Charente department this afternoon (Meteo France)

