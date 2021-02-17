Nantes: One in three motorists fined for non-compliance with the curfew, Tuesday evening

CONFINEMENT: A police operation stopping motorists took place roundabout from Rennes to Nantes, Tuesday evening, for an hour

While the 6 p.m. curfew has been in effect since mid-December, fewer and fewer people in Nantes seem to want to comply with the rule. This is, in any case, the finding of the police, who speak of “relaxation” after a new check carried out Tuesday evening. This time, 24 agents were positioned at the Rennes roundabout and stopped the cars between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The results are not glowing: out of 87 vehicles checked, 28 drivers were fined for non-compliance with the curfew or about one in three.

According to the police, eight motorists were also fined for traffic violations. Two of them were taken to the police station, one for lack of a license and the other for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Checks on Tuesday evenings

The Nantes police force regularly checks compliance with the curfew, but the figures are generally much lower. Last Tuesday in Rezé, only three motorists were fined, out of 160 cars checked. The previous Tuesday, the police had settled between Boulevard de Saarbrücken and Boulevard de Seattle in Nantes. In just over an hour, 17 infractions had been observed.