Michelle Pfeiffer is Ready to Reprise her Role as Catwoman (if asked)

A possible return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman which could perfectly correspond to “The Flash”, the film prepared by Andy Muschietti

Michelle Pfeiffer wouldn’t be against putting on Catwoman’s latex catsuit that she wore in Batman: The Challenge in 1992 again. “I would if someone asked me, but no one has asked me yet.” “, Launched the actress, not without certain mischief, during an interview granted to Screen Rant.

Because this proposal with the appearance of flashback could quite match the note of intent of The Flash , the blockbuster that Andy Muschietti is preparing. “This film is quite pivotal in that it presents a story that involves a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we have seen before are valid. It’s inclusive in the sense that it admits that everything you’ve seen exists, and everything you’re going to see exists in the same unified multiverse, ”the director explained to Vanity Fair a few months ago.

Statements which imply, on the one hand, that it will soon be necessary to have a doctorate in astrophysics to evolve in the DCU, but also and above all that all the actors and actresses who have played one of his characters in the past are potentially entitled to a piece of the cake.

The complete cast

And since it has been announced that Michael Keaton will be returning as Batman alongside Ben Affleck in The Flash, it is not clear why Michelle Pfeiffer would not have a voice. It must be said that the star of Scarface offered an interpretation as memorable as disturbing of the feline and fatal heroine in Tim Burton’s Batman.

And to bring water to the mill, rumours of a return of the Penguin in the guise of Danny DeVito are rife. So we don’t see why Michelle Pfeiffer’s appeal wouldn’t be heard by Warner.

Anyway, there is still time to see it coming since the film’s release has been largely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we will have to wait until at least the end of 2022 if it is not for savour this joyous superhero fair.