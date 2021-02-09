Man Collapses and Dies 25 Minutes After Having the Covid-19 Vaccine

VACCINE: A man in his 70s collapsed and died shortly after receiving a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine in New York City.

The man reportedly fell as he left Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Convention Center on Sunday, just 25 minutes after receiving the covid-19 vaccine injection. But there is not any evidence yet linking his death to the vaccine, according to the MailOnline report.

On-site security and first responders rushed to his aid, but the man – who has not yet been named – was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly afterwards.

New York state health commissioner, Dr Howard Zucker, said in a statement yesterday that it’s currently unclear whether the man’s death is linked to the vaccine.

An investigation being Carried out

An investigation into his death is now being carried out.

Adverse reactions to the vaccine are extremely rare, with very few cases linked to an allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. ‘Initial indications are that the man did not have any allergic reaction to the vaccine,’ Dr Zucker said in his statement.

The man suddenly collapsed following a mandatory 15-minute observation period, in which he ‘exhibited no adverse reactions or any distress’. Dr Zucker said the patient was taken to the hospital just before 11am on Sunday, where he died shortly after arriving.

It is unclear which type of Covid-19 vaccine the man received. Dr Zucker stressed that he and other public health experts believe the vaccine ‘is safe, and together with continued vigilance including wearing a mask and social distancing, it will bring an end to this pandemic’.

‘I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated,’ he added. Nearly 42 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered across the Uuited States so far.