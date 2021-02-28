Huawei to Enable Third-Party Apps on its Smartwatches

CONNECTED WATCHES: The first third-party app that can be installed on Huawei smartwatches is Fitify, a fitness app.

Good news for owners of Huawei smartwatches. The Chinese manufacturer has just announced that its connected watches will now be able to accommodate third-party applications. What to offer an enriched experience to users, but also potentially boost sales of Huawei smartwatches.

Although they are well made and have a nice battery life, Huawei smartwatches lose a few points due to their limited applications. The opening of LiteOS, the operating system dedicated to Huawei wearables, is therefore inevitably a good thing.

This should also allow the Chinese firm to strengthen its position in the connected watch market . In the third quarter of 2020, Huawei was in third place in the ranking, behind Apple and Xiaomi . The Chinese manufacturer seems to want to rely more on its wearable products to make a difference. A rather good strategy, especially since the American restrictions weighing on its smartphone division do not seem to be lifted.

The favourite app for athletes

The first third-party application that can be installed on Huawei smartwatches is Fitify. It is a very popular fitness app, used by millions of users around the world. It offers hundreds of exercises and millions of complete workouts. For now, the app will only be available on the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro .

Other applications should soon be offered to consumers. We can also expect more models of Huawei smartwatches to benefit from its third-party apps. The Chinese manufacturer has, in any case, indicated that it was ready to work with third-party developers to help them port their apps to Huawei portable products.