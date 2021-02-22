Daft Punk Announces their Separation with “Epilogue”

Music
The French electro group, Daft Punk announce their seperation
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Daft Punk Announces their Separation with “Epilogue”

END: In this video of more than seven minutes, the famous electro duo, Daft Punk stages their explosion

A page turns for Daft PunkIn a long video published on Monday, titled Epilogue, the duo seems to have simply announced their separation. Extracted from their feature film Electromoma (2006), according to  linternaute.com , the sequence features the explosion of one of the two members, punctuated by the epitaph “1993-2021”.


The sad news confirmed by their agent Kathryn Frazier with Pitchfork.com  and AFP. However, she did not give the reason for this separation.

“French Touch”

Formed by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in 1993, Daft Punk had a worldwide success from the end of the 1990s with the titles Around The World and One More Time .

In twenty-eight years, the flagship electro group of the French Touch has released four albums, including the last Random Access Memories in 2013. Since then, their many fans have constantly wondered when their new project would be released. A priority that it will never see the light of day.

Related Posts

Singer Robbie Williams will sing with Take That

Robbie Williams Rejoins Take That for a Special Virtual Concert

Jason Plant
Louane is just one of the artisits confirmed for the poupet festival in the Vendee

Vendee: Indochina, Souchon and Voulzy, Louane, Ibrahim Maalouf … at Poupet Festival!

spanner44
Members of the Toulouse Garonne Choir surrounding Stéphane Delincak.

Concert: The Toulouse Garonne Choir Interprets Schubert

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of