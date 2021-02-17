Coronavirus: “We Could Pay Dearly for any Slackening”, Estimates Gabriel Attal

EPIDEMIC: “The situation remains so fragile that nothing can tip it”, warns the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal on the coronavirus epidemic

It would be “totally unreasonable” to reduce efforts against coronavirus Covid-19 because the French could “pay dearly for any form of relaxation,” said government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday.

“The situation remains so fragile that nothing can tip it” and “vigilance remains in order” because “hospital pressure remains very strong,” said Gabriel Attal at the end of the Council of Ministers which had been preceded by ” a health defence council to monitor the pandemic.

The lifting of restrictions, not yet on the agenda

As expected, the spokesperson did not announce further restrictions, as contamination has stabilized at a high level in the past two weeks. He again praised “the very great responsibility of the French”, who “have been able to thwart the prognosis”, in particular those of many scientists who expected a worsening of the situation because of the appearance of mutations of the virus.

Faced with an “unpredictable epidemic”, “we are not” at the time of considering the relaxation of restrictions and reopening in certain sectors such as restaurants or cultural places, he stressed, specifying that the Minister of Health Olivier Véran will take another update on Thursday.

“Speed ​​up the pace” of vaccination

The number of new cases exceeds 18,000 per day on average over the past week and that of patients hospitalised in intensive care was Tuesday of 3,338, the highest for a week. Gabriel Attal also said “understand the frustration of the over 75s” who “often await the vaccine as a deliverance”.

“The rate of production, delivery and that of opening appointments are not up to par” as “is the case everywhere in the world,” he added, affirming that “the mechanics were well on its way “to” pick up the pace “. He said that 75% of nursing home residents and at least 20% of those over 75 had received at least one dose.