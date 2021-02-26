Coronavirus in Nice: Estrosi Announces the Closure of the Beaches and the Entire Coastline

HEALTH CRISIS: According to the mayor, Christian Estrosi, “the British mutation currently represents 100% of the tests carried out”

The mayor of Nice evokes an explosive situation in his city due to the English variant and announces new restrictions, for next weekends, on the entire coast of the city.

“I am making the decision to close the south sidewalk of the Promenade des Anglais, the Quai des Etats-Unis, Pilate, the coastal path and the beaches,” he announced on Friday.

Seriously, Christian Estrosi spoke directly to the Niçois, this Friday while unprecedented local confinement decided by the prefect must begin from 6 p.m. and last all weekend to fight against an outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19 cases.

In this video posted on Facebook, the mayor evokes an explosive situation due to the English variant and announces new restrictions, also for coming weekends, on the entire coast of the city.

“As an extension of the prefectural measures, I am convinced that the fight against the coronavirus epidemic also involves effective local decisions. I, therefore, take the decision to close the south sidewalk of the Promenade des Anglais, the Quai des Etats-Unis, Pilate, the coastal path and the beaches, details the chosen one We must absolutely avoid too massive gatherings with a weekend. end which promises to be summer ”. A municipal decree has been signed. The authorized daily hour of walking or sport during the days of confinement will therefore not be able to be done in these places which are usually very busy.

Deprogramming of interventions

According to Christian Estrosi, “Covid positions occupy 140% of the initial places” in hospitals, “which leads to the deprogramming of yet urgent interventions and to patient transfers”. Also very worrying, “the British variant currently represents 100% of the tests carried out” while it “is 70% more contagious”.

A situation that the mayor explains with his decree prohibiting seasonal rentals during school holidays, finally cancelled by the courts. “Not having listened to me means that today we are paying a very heavy price for us”, he assures us.

Several non-food markets located in neighbourhoods hard hit by the epidemic, according to figures from the municipality, will also be closed, still by the decision of the city.

The incidence rate in the Nice metropolis currently exceeds 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, far ahead of the departmental average at more than 590.