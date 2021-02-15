Coronavirus in Moselle: Parents refuse to send their children to school

VIRUS: Many parents expected schools to be closed in Moselle due to a large amount of positive coronavirus Covid-19 cases

It is not yet the holidays in Moselle … but some parents have taken a little advance on Monday by keeping their child at home. The reason? Not to extend their stays, rather for fear of coronavirus Covid-19. The virus is actively circulating in the department, the most affected in mainland France currently with an incidence rate approaching 300 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Under these conditions, many local elected officials had asked for the early closure of schools or even local re-containment. The arrival last Friday of the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, was even eagerly awaited in view of possible major announcements. He finally promised more tests and more vaccines. Then, on Saturday, the prefect of Moselle, Laurent Touvet, confirmed that the schools remained open this week .

No data on absenteeism yet

Much to the dismay of parents … and parents’ association. The Federation of Parents’ Councils (FCPE) of the department announced Sunday evening to support those who would keep their offspring at home. “Given the scale of the crisis, the lack of transparency and a health protocol that has reached its limits, the FCPE Moselle will support parents who have decided not to send their children to school this week. In order to join forces, we are proposing a single reason for absence: endangering our child and our family in the face of the health situation in Moselle linked to coronavirus Covid-19, ”writes the association on its Facebook page.

The Academy of Nancy – Metz indicates that it does not have data on absenteeism on Monday. “But it’s a fairly marginal phenomenon,” she says.