Canadian Actor Christopher Plummer has Died aged 91

After a long career in cinema, the actor Christopher Plummer obtained his first Oscar at 82 years old

The Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, revealed by The melody of happiness, died at the age of 91, his agent announced on Friday, quoted by the American media.

“Chris was an amazing man who loved and deeply respected his job,” said Lou Pitt, his decades-long friend and agent, praising his “great old-fashioned style” and self-mockery. “It was a national treasure that was very attached to its Canadian roots.” Christopher Plummer spent his childhood in Montreal, which later allowed him to pursue a career in both English and French.

The oldest actor to win an Oscar

Christopher Plummer had a seventy-five-year career but had to wait until the ripe old age of 82 to win his first Oscar, in 2012, for a supporting role alongside Ewan McGregor and French Melanie Laurent in Beginners. He remains to this day the oldest actor to win the precious golden statuette.

The actor was also selected at the Oscars a few years later, for All the Money in the World by Ridley Scott, a film in which he replaced Kevin Spacey at short notice, caught up with accusations of sexual abuse.

The name of Christopher Plummer paradoxically remains little known to the general public although he has played in more than a hundred films as varied as The Army of 12 Monkeys by Terry Gilliam, Malcolm X by Spike Lee or even Star Trek 6: Land unknown by Nicholas Meyer. He had recently held a role in Knives From Rian Johnson, alongside Daniel Craig and Chris Evans. Christopher Plummer died at his home in Connecticut, northeastern United States, alongside his wife Elaine Taylor, whom he had been married to for fifty-three years.