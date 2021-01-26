Weather in Charente: A Cloudy Sky, Rain in the Evening

The weather in Charente will be cloudy with rain in the evening (Photo: Meteo France)
WEATHER: The weather in Charente is forecast to have cloudy skies all day, with rain due to arrive in the evening

It is cold this morning, across the Charente with minus two degrees at 8 am in Angouleme and the ground is frozen. 

According to the morning forecast from Meteo France, the weather in Charente will have a sky that is hazy and should become loaded with clouds as the day progresses continuing into the evening,

Meteo France announces that we can expect to see rain over the entire department. A south-easterly wind will blow slightly on Tuesday. 

Temperatures are down slightly since it will be 6 degrees in Cognac and 5 degrees in Angouleme.

 

A cloudy afternoon in the Charente, with rain arriving in the evening
A cloudy afternoon in the Charente, with rain arriving in the evening (Photo: Meteo France)

 

