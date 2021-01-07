Vaccination in Nice: The Vaccine Sent to the CHU with … the Wrong Syringes

The Nice University Hospital had to dig into its own stocks to be able to administer the first doses of the vaccine
ERROR: The needles delivered to the CHU in Nice were “too short” to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The Nice University Hospital had to dig into its own stocks to be able to administer the first doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. Franceinfo reveals that Santé Publique France has provided “unsuitable” syringe kits.

The needles of the copies delivered were “too short”, says Rémy Collomp. The head of the Pharmacy department of the CHU, who recounted this mishap on the website, explains that the syringes received are “suitable for the subcutaneous”, while the “intramuscular vaccine” Pfizer-BioNTech requires, “a needle deeper”.

According to this official, there was “a little rush” to provide “absolutely vaccines before the end of the year”. “There is a lack of control,” he said.

