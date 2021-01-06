United States: Violence on the Capitol Hill, Person Wounded by Gunshot

General News
Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Jason Plant

PROTEST: A woman was seriously injured by gunshot after pro-Trump protesters burst into Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

A person was shot and wounded inside the Capitol were supporters of Donald Trump burst on Wednesday, according to several US media.

The victim is a woman who was shot in the shoulder, according to an agent quoted by the Washington Post. She was evacuated on a stretcher. According to CNN, she is in critical condition. Members of the National Guard have been sent to Washington.

Elected officials denounce a “coup”

Several elected officials of the United States Congress denounced this Wednesday an attempted “coup” led by supporters of Donald Trump, who managed to burst into the Capitol, these same elected officials warning that this action was doomed to ‘failure.

“We are witnessing an attempted coup instigated by the White House criminal. It is doomed to failure, ”tweeted Democratic Representative William Pascrell, referring to Donald Trump. “This is not a demonstration. It is an attempt at a coup d’etat “, for her part estimated the elected Diana DeGette, denouncing” the anarchy fomented by our own president “.

