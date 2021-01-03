United Kingdom: Boris Johnson Reaffirms his Opposition to a New Referendum for Scottish Independence

INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM: 58% of Scotland would vote for independence according to latest polls, a record

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday reaffirmed his opposition to the holding of a new referendum on the independence of Scotland, ardently desired by the head of the Scottish government, who wants Scotland, once independent, to join the European Union. “In my experience, the referendums in this country are not particularly happy events,” Boris Johnson told the BBC, alluding to the deep divisions caused by the Brexit referendum in 2016, which the camp won 52%. of “Leave”.

In 1975, the British had been consulted on the retention of their country in the EEC. Forty-one years away seems “a good gap”, said Boris Johnson. For the conservative leader, referendums should only be allowed “once per generation”. Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday that she hoped Scotland would gain independence and be able to “join” the European Union, stressing that Brexit was done against the wishes of the Scots.

Scotland voted 62% against Brexit

While the British as a whole voted 51.9% for Brexit in 2016, the Scots were 62% opposed to leaving the European Union. Nicola Sturgeon again called for a referendum on Scottish independence, after the one lost by her camp in 2014, when 55% of Scots said ‘no’ to independence.

According to the latest poll conducted by the Savanta ComRes institute for The Scotsman newspaper in mid-December, 58% of Scots now support an unprecedented break with the United Kingdom. But the decision to hold such a referendum rests with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who firmly refuses. Nevertheless, a large SNP victory in the local elections next May would increase the pressure on London to accept a new consultation.