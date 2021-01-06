Pyrenees: With -34.1 ° C, Spain Has Beaten its Absolute Cold Record

WEATHER: The temperatures, which has yet to be officially approved, was measured at 2,305 meters overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, in the Spanish Pyrenees.

This is information that shivers down your spine, and everywhere else. The Alt Pireneu Natural Park, in Spanish Catalonia, announced on Wednesday that temperatures of -34.1 ° C had been recorded the previous night at Clot del Tuc de la Llança, at 2,305 meters above sea level . This unofficial weather station of the Pyrenees is located in the town of Alt Àneu, in the Baqueira-Beret ski area .

If the measure is approved, it will simply be the record for cold in Spain, and even in the Iberian Peninsula. Well below the -32 ° C observed in 1956 not far away, at Estany Gento.

Es registra el rècord de temperatura mínima mai registrada a la península ibèrica: -34,1°C 🥶 avui 6 de gener a l’estació meteo del Clot de la Llança, a tocar del #PNAltPirineu, propietat de @baqueira_beret i gestionada per @MeteoPirineu https://t.co/jsCHvIgAb8 i MeteoVallsdAneu pic.twitter.com/F7dHtfsx8L — Parc Natural de l’Alt Pirineu (@pnaltpirineu) January 6, 2021



“This kind of record requires investigations by Aemet [the Spanish equivalent of Meteo France], however, one warns on the side of the Meteo Pyrénées association, an essential specialist in the chain, both in France and in Spain or in Andorra. . When we look at the other roughly comparable stations this Wednesday morning, we are at different levels. Also, the station is less than a year old. So let’s be patient. ”

The Estany Saburo station, located at 2,470 m, thus “only” posted -24.2 ° C. Record or not, one thing is certain: it was rather chilly this Wednesday morning at 5:19 am near Clot del Tuc de la Llança.