Pyrenees: With -34.1 ° C, Spain Has Beaten its Absolute Cold Record

General News
Pyrenees: With -34.1 ° C, Spain Has Beaten its Absolute Cold Record 1
spanner44Leave a Comment on Pyrenees: With -34.1 ° C, Spain Has Beaten its Absolute Cold Record

WEATHER: The temperatures, which has yet to be officially approved, was measured at 2,305 meters overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, in the Spanish Pyrenees.

This is information that shivers down your spine, and everywhere else. The Alt Pireneu Natural Park, in Spanish Catalonia, announced on Wednesday that temperatures of -34.1 ° C had been recorded the previous night at Clot del Tuc de la Llança, at 2,305 meters above sea level . This unofficial weather station of the Pyrenees is located in the town of Alt Àneu, in the Baqueira-Beret ski area .

If the measure is approved, it will simply be the record for cold in Spain, and even in the Iberian Peninsula. Well below the -32 ° C observed in 1956 not far away, at Estany Gento.


“This kind of record requires investigations by Aemet [the Spanish equivalent of Meteo France], however, one warns on the side of the Meteo Pyrénées association, an essential specialist in the chain, both in France and in Spain or in Andorra. . When we look at the other roughly comparable stations this Wednesday morning, we are at different levels. Also, the station is less than a year old. So let’s be patient. ”

The weather station of Clot del Tuc de la Llança is located in the territory of the municipality of Alt Àneu., Spain
The weather station of Clot del Tuc de la Llança is located in the territory of the municipality of Alt Àneu. – Maps4News

The Estany Saburo station, located at 2,470 m, thus “only” posted -24.2 ° C. Record or not, one thing is certain: it was rather chilly this Wednesday morning at 5:19 am near Clot del Tuc de la Llança.

Related Posts

Presidential Poll: Macron Progresses, Fillon Stalls, Hamon Drops 2

Presidential Poll: Macron Progresses, Fillon Stalls, Hamon Drops

spanner44
French President Emmanuel Macron (G) and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on September 18, 2019 in Rome.

Coronavirus. Emmanuel Macron Visits the Salpêtrière before a Franco-Italian Summit

Jason Plant
Financial Jeffrey Epstein, charged with sexual exploitation on July 8, 2019 in New York

US Financier Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide in Prison

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of