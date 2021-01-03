Portugal: 41-year-old Woman Dies Suddenly After Being Vaccinated Against Covid-19

VACCINE: A 41-Year-Old Woman in Portugal has died after receiving the Covid-19 Vaccine

The exact causes of the assistant’s death have yet to be determined and the IPO hopes they will be determined during the autopsy to be performed in the coming hours.

The institute confirmed the “sudden death” of the operational assistant, two days after taking the vaccine, but specified that no adverse effects had been observed.

The Portuguese Institute of Oncology (IPO) in Porto will conduct procedures to determine the causes of the death of an operational assistant at the institute, who was vaccinated against covid-19 on December 30 and died on January 1 sudden illness, reports the Jornal de Notícias.

According to this same body, the institute specifies that no adverse reaction to the vaccine was observed, ” no adverse effect having been reported either at the time of vaccination or in the days which followed “.

According to Correio da Manhã, the operational assistant was 41 years old and worked in the institute’s paediatrics department. She was among the 538 professionals at the institute who received the vaccine, which, according to data from the IPO, corresponds to around 24% of all professionals at the institute.

The first vaccines against Covid-19 arrived at the IPO in Porto on December 28th, they ” were checked and prepared by the pharmaceutical services and began to be administered on Tuesday, December 29th at 8:30 a.m. “, indicates the information on the official website of the institute, which also adds that around 95% of professionals had responded favourably to the vaccination which is done voluntarily and free of charge in Portugal.